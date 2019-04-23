Numsa conceded defeat after its strike at Comair was interdicted, but said that the war was not over. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency ( ANA ).

JOHANNESBURG – Airline operator Compair's operations are set to continue after talks with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) again deadlocked on Saturday, the airline said in a statement. “Comair again met with Numsa today (Saturday) but could not reach agreement with the union,” Comair said in a statement.

The Labour Court last week reserved judgment in the case and interdicted a strike by about 300 ground staff.

Failure to reach an agreement would now mean that the parties would have to wait for the Labour Court to grant a final judgment on Comair’s application for an interdict against a potential strike. Numsa served Comair with 48-hour notice to strike on Tuesday over wage discrepancies.

The strike was expected to begin on Thursday afternoon across all airports, which would have caused major disruptions to the airline’s operations heading into the busy Easter weekend.

African News Agency (ANA)