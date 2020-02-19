JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission on Wednesday recommended that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) be seperated from its troubled bus subsidiary Autopax in a bid to improve the functioning of the public transport system.
Autopax, the operator of Translux and Citu to City long-distance buses, last month was struggling to pay its employees full salaries, blaming the setback on "serious operational challenges" which impacted cash flow.
Releasing the provisional report of the Public Transport Market Inquiry in Pretoria, Competition Commission's Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said the relationship between Prasa and Autopax raised several concerns for the interprovincial bus industry.