PG Bison, a business under KAP Diversified Industrial, was found guilty by the competition commission last year for engaging in cartel activity by fixing prices with its competitor Sonae Auraco between 2009 and 2016.
The commission found that KAP and Sonae Auraco fixed prices, the percentage of price increases, and what prices should be charged to top clients between 2009 and 2016.
KAP, through its PG Bison operations, and Sonae are the largest manufacturers of wood-based panel products in South Africa that are used to build commodities such as cupboards, furniture and caskets.
Sonae Arauco admitted liability and agreed to pay a R46.9 million fine, while KAP Diversified Industrial filed an application in the high court to review and set aside the competition commission's findings.