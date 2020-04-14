Companies forced workers to take paid and unpaid leave during lockdown, analysis shows

CAPE TOWN – An analysis of 75 large companies shows that they have mostly forced workers to take paid and unpaid leave through the Covid-19 lockdown, even though the government had asked employers not to do this as it shifts the economic burden of the crisis on to workers.

The University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change and the Casual Workers Advice Office co-produced a research report on how employers were responding to the current conditions of the lockdown, which they released on Thursday.

Of the 75 large to small-to-medium enterprises surveyed in the research, 35 remain operational through the lockdown, while 40 have ceased to operate through the period.,





For companies that had ceased operations, only nine out of 40 companies applied to the government’s UIF C19 TERS fund. Most employers were shifting the economic burden of the crisis onto their workers through forcing them to take paid and unpaid leave, the study found.





High levels of employer non-compliance in registering their workers for the Unemployment Insurance Fund would severely limit the relief that workers would be able to seek, through no fault of their own, the study found,





Many companies that were still operating were found to be largely failing to provide basic or adequate health and safety provisions.





Out of 35 companies that were still operating, 30 had not provided personal protective equipment (PPE), 29 had not undertaken measures to ensure physical distancing in the workplace, 28 had not provided transport to workers, and 22 had not provided hand sanitizer.





In the study, some companies categorized as essential services, particularly in the food and beverage and chemical sectors, continued to produce non-essential and luxury goods that were not required in the fight against the virus.





“At these companies, continued production risks the lives of workers unnecessarily,” the study found.





The report recommended that the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) should intensify its inspections and halt operations at all companies that were failing to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the specific guidelines that have been issued in response to the risks posed by Covid-19 virus pandemic.





It also suggested that the classification of essential goods and services be reviewed so that workers' lives were not jeopardized for the production of luxury goods.





In addition, employers should be compelled to apply for the C19 TERS funding if they were unable to pay salaries to workers during the lockdown period, the report said.



