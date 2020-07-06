Companies gearing up to take advantage of spectrum allocation

DURBAN - Telecommunication companies (telcos) are gearing up to take advantage of the international mobile telecommunications spectrum after an invitation from the regulator for them to apply for the spectrum. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) said last week that it was preparing to publish the invitation to apply for the licensing of the radio frequency spectrum and the Wireless Open Access Network. Icasa temporarily assigned spectrum to support the increase in broadband demand brought about by the national lockdown. MTN South Africa launched its 5G network last Tuesday, with 100 sites across four cities on the back of the temporary spectrum. Vodacom rolled out 20 sites across three cities in May, proving it was ready for 5G. South Africa’s data-only network, Rain, also rolled out its 5G network last September, becoming Africa’s first telco to do so.

Ofentse Dazela, a director of pricing research at Africa Analysis, said telcos were taking advantage of this additional spectrum resource, and South Africa’s largest mobile operators have commercialised their 5G services.

“I don’t think this would have happened sooner, had it not been for the additional spectrum that was assigned,” Dazela said.

Dazela said MTN SA had introduced a number of new offerings, such as prepaid EverydayGigs, MTN DStv Now, MTN Pulse and MoMo Social bundles, as it was now in a better position to absorb growing traffic on its network.

“This additional spectrum did not only assist operators to cope with growing traffic on their networks due to work from policies adopted by companies shortly after the state of national disaster was declared, but evidently this spectrum resource is stimulating competition in the mobile market,” said Dazela.

Arthur Goldstuck, the managing director of World Wide Worx, said Telkom had said it was awaiting more extensive allocation of the spectrum before it rolls out 5G. As a result, it had less of a sense of urgency, and more of a long-term strategy.

“Cell C has already pulled out of the fixed wireless segment, where Rain primarily operates, and will probably roam on other operators’ 5G networks. Liquid Telecom is one of the secret weapons in 5G, with its acquisition of Neotel, including high-demand spectrum licences awarded to that organisation. It is offering wholesale access to 5G,” Goldstuck said.

He believed that MTN SA and Vodacom were in the strongest position to leverage 5G. “They are gaining extensive expertise on managing the spectrum nationwide, and will also be in a position to bid for the largest slices of new spectrum.

“Liquid Telecom will remain the leader in the wholesale provision, while Rain is likely to remain the price leader in 5G access,” he said.

MTN SA said on Friday the licensing of the high-demand spectrum remained crucial in easing the deployment of digital infrastructure to South Africans. The company said high-demand spectrum would open the path for economic access and bridge the vast digital divide between the haves and have-nots.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said on Friday: “Vodacom supports any initiative which seeks to expedite the release of available spectrum. As we have said previously, the award of new spectrum remains a critical part of reducing input costs.

“Lengthy delays in completing the digital migration and allocating 4G spectrum has curbed the pace at which data prices could have fallen.

“It is important for us to know when the 700-800MHz range will be unlocked through the digital migration and for the government to make the necessary resources available to complete this process.”

