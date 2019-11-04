DURBAN - Youth unemployment affects millions around the world, as such, contributes to increasing global poverty.
To address this challenge, various researches highlighted a need for sustainable collaborative efforts particularly around public-private partnerships.
It is against this background that today Nestlé, ABB, Nielsen, Adcorp, Life Healthcare and Publicis launched the Regional Alliance for Youth in Sub-Saharan Africa in Johannesburg as part of a long-term commitment in improving employability of youth in the region.
Alliance partners are like-minded organisations focused on the achieving key goals which are, helping young people navigate the rapidly changing work environment and combining efforts and resources to create a more meaningful impact.
The alliance will focus on creating and implementing employability programmes, mentorship and training initiatives designed to equip young people with essential workplace skills. Companies across the region, irrespective of size, operation or turnover; are therefore urged to join the Alliance.