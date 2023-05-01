Comparing pudo, Pargo, Paxi and PostNet for parcel delivery

Technology is shaping how retail businesses operate and how South Africans choose to shop or access their goods. From app-based outlets to access-coded pick-up points, customers are looking for safe and reliable service delivery, and fortunately, there are unique options to getting around using the antiquated Post Office, while prioritising a dependable and cost-effective outcome.

Smart lockers and convenient pick-up point services are fast becoming the preferred choice over waiting for packages to be delivered to doors. For businesses and individuals who are either looking to ship or receive merchandise or to courier personal goods, there are affordable and innovative solutions to traditional couriers including pudo, Pargo, Paxi and Postnet. But how do these services compare? pudo

Customers can use pudo to send an item anywhere in the country, provided it weighs under 20kgs and fits into one of the 1100 pudo lockers around South Africa, which have almost quadrupled since launching with 300 lockers in 2020. The lockers are in monitored areas with security including video surveillance, anti-break locks and package detection in place. Pricing starts from just R50 for items up to 2kg sent locker to locker and just R60 for items between 5kg up to 20kg sent locker to locker anywhere in the country. You can also send directly to any one of The Courier Guy’s 170 nationwide Kiosks at the same price.

The service is completely contactless with delivery in 1-4 working days. pudo lockers are accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (except ones located in shopping malls, which adhere to centre hours). The Courier Guy’s team of over 2000 drivers is behind all pudo deliveries. The pudo app is available on any mobile phone and you have 36 hours to collect from the locker before the item is returned. Recipients get a unique PIN to access the locker and are notified via SMS and email when the item is ready for collection.

Pargo Pargo offers a solution for individuals, businesses and couriers to send and receive packages at designated pickup points situated in various retail stores throughout Southern Africa. It can be selected as your preferred delivery method at check-out at a variety of online retail stores. Delivery to your chosen pick-up point can take 2-5 working days once collected and costs a fixed rate of R62.00 depending on where you order from.

Some retailers offer free delivery at a certain spend point, which may mean the Pargo delivery price isn’t charged separately. Your package, once delivered to your Pargo pick-up point will be held for seven days. Pargo operates with a unique SMS code to claim your parcel. SMS updates are sent once the parcel is on its way, as well as once it reaches its destination.

Pargo operates with a unique SMS code to claim your parcel. SMS updates are sent once the parcel is on its way, as well as once it reaches its destination. PostNet PostNet has approximately 450 branches nationwide and serves over 70,000 walk-in customers daily.

The company offers various services to post packages, including PostNet2PostNet and PostNet2Door, with options for overnight, non-express, and economy deliveries. PostNet2PostNet starts at R109 for the first 5kgs and charges R25 per kg thereafter, up to 15kgs maximum with delivery guaranteed in 2-3 business days. The Verdict

From a flexibility and cost point of view pudo comes up trumps here. Their R50 and R60 locker – to – locker price points are extremely good value for money. The lockers can also be used for returns, making them a great option for small businesses.