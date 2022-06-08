Competition Commission casts long shadow over retailers to curb excessive price increases

THE COMPETITION Commission said yesterday that it is keeping a vigilant eye on price patterns of manufacturers and retailers as high fuel price increases put pressure on consumer goods and services. This after President Cyril Ramaphosa this week warned that the government would use its competition policy to protect consumers against unjustifiable price increases and anticompetitive practices by businesses, as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Corporate South Africa should ensure that consumers do not pay more for food than they have to. We welcome the indications from food manufacturers and retailers that they are putting measures in place to help consumers get more for their money,” Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa had noted that a Competition Commission enquiry into the fresh produce market, which was looking at why the cost of fresh produce has been increasing at above-inflation levels and that this has had a disproportionate effect on the poor. “The inquiry will examine if there are any distortions in the value chain that make food more expensive,” he said.

Competition Commission spokesperson Bulelani Makunga said at this stage there was no formal investigation being undertaken by the Commission, but that it remained ready to initiate complaints if price increases were not justified by increasing input costs. Makunga said, “At the retail level, the Commission is checking if price increases are in line with escalating input costs. If the Commission finds that retail or food manufacturers’ margins are increasing, a formal investigation may be initiated against the respective firms.“ He said the Commission was following upstream food market commodity prices to identify which products were anticipated to increase and assess the extent of such increase.

“This also involves checking if the manufacturers’ prices are increasing in line with the changes in upstream food market commodity prices,” Makunga said. Makunga said the Commission’s recent concentration study identified concerns in the food value chains, with high concentration among input suppliers and processors. “So even before prices are reflected at the retail level, there are concerns that food manufacturers may use their market power to push through higher increases than justified by costs. This is partly the reason that the Commission remains vigilant in monitoring food markets,” Makunga said.

He said other efforts by the Commission included high-level engagements with the largest food manufacturers and retailers to advocate for price restraints and to explain how the Commission would assess whether the price increases were fair. “For instance, when ginger/garlic surged in January 2021, the Commission acted swiftly to get retailers to restrain their prices. Constant price monitoring curtails opportunistic behaviour in times of supply constraints,” he said. According to NielsenIQ South Africa monthly State of the Retail Nation analysis, total Private Label (retailer own brands) sales are now bigger than the two largest manufacturers in South Africa.

