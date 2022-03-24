Competition Commission prohibits proposed merger between Neopak and Corruseal

THE Competition Commission has prohibited the proposed merger between Corruseal Group and Neopak citing that the merger is likely to result in a substantial prevention of competition in the upstream and downstream markets. The Corruseal Group wanted to acquire Neopak. Both companies are active in the recycled paper value chain.

In South Africa, Corruseal business includes the collection and recycling of waste paper, the manufacture and supply of recycled containerboard paper, the “upstream” market, and the manufacture of corrugated sheets/box packaging products using recycled containerboard paper as an input, the “downstream” market. Neopak is a manufacturer and supplier of recycled containerboard paper. According to the commission, Neopak is only active in the upstream market for the manufacture and supply of recycled containerboard paper and does not have its downstream operations.

Before the merger, Neopak supplied recycled containerboard paper to third parties that are vertically integrated, such as Corruseal, and smaller firms that are not vertically integrated. “The Commission found that Neopak is considered an important independent (non-integrated) supplier of recycled containerboard paper to firms that manufacture packaging products. The merger would thus result in the loss of the Neopak as a non-integrated firm,” it said. The commission said the investigation revealed that the merger would result in the merged entity having high market shares irrespective of whether production capacity, production volumes or domestic sales volumes are used to measure their size.

“The Commission found that the merged entity will have the ability to act unilaterally by, for example, raising the prices of recycled containerboard, refusing to supply competitors of Corruseal who also rely on Neopak for recycled containerboard, or supplying downstream competitors on poor terms,” it said. The increase in concentration brought about by the merger is of particular concern given that it would further increase concentration in an already highly concentrated upstream market, at the paper manufacturing level, where there is a history of cartel investigations, it said. The Commission said it further found that barriers to entry into the upstream market were high.

“There has been no significant production capacity installed in the upstream market for at least the last five years. Moreover, the Commission found that supply of recycled containerboard paper from the upstream market to the downstream market is tight,” it said. This lack of capacity means that vertically integrated companies such as Corruseal, prioritise supplying their downstream market activities with inputs as opposed to supplying external customers (i.e., companies that don’t have an integrated value chain, the commission said. “Furthermore, the Commission found that imports of recycled containerboard paper are not a viable alternative for downstream market participants due to the prohibitive price of imports. The current global supply chain constraints add to costs and uncertainty.”

The Commission said it also found that in the event of being denied inputs by the merged entity post-merger, it is likely that some players in the downstream market would likely exit the market, as a result reducing competition and discouraging entry in that market. “It also found that neither the efficiencies raised, nor the remedies offered by the merging parties, countervail the anti-competitive effects of the merger. The Commission also found that the merger cannot otherwise be justified on public interest grounds,” it said. Last December, Ethos Private Equity announced that its Ethos Fund VI agreed will sell 100 percent of Neopak Holdings for an undisclosed amount to 100 percent black-owned Corruseal Group.

Angelo Tzarevski Associate Director, Antitrust & Competition said transactions were rarely prohibited by the competition authorities. “By way of example, during the Commission’s 2020-2021 financial year, of the 242 mergers notified that year, only two were prohibited. A transaction is prohibited when it raises substantial competition and/or public interest concerns that cannot be addressed by suitable remedies. Having said that, only one transaction since the inception of the Competition Act has been prohibited purely based on public interest issues,” he said. Tzarevski said the overwhelming majority of prohibitions were occasioned by competition concerns that cannot be outweighed by pro-competitive outcomes or public interest gains.

“This appears to be the case in the Corruseal - Neopak transaction that was prohibited by the Competition Commission this week. Among the concerns identified by the Commission during its investigation was the likelihood that the transaction would increase concentration in the paper manufacturing market, which the Commission regards as highly concentrated already,” he said. “It is open for parties in an intermediate merger to challenge the Commission’s prohibition decision before the Competition Tribunal through a request for consideration. Whether or not the parties in the Corruseal and Neopak transaction intend to follow this route remains to be seen,” Tzarevski said. [email protected]