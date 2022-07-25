Competition Commission’s judgement on collusive tendering against Tourvest and Siyazisiza Trust, set aside

Travel group Tourvest has announced that the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) has set aside the Competition Tribunal’s 2019 judgment that the company and Siyazisiza Trust were guilty of collusive tendering in 2013. This comes after the Competition Commission of South Africa finding Tourvest and Siyazisiza Trust guilty of price-fixing in relation to a tender issued by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) in 2013. Later, the Tribunal found that Tourvest contravened the Competition Act and duly imposed a fine of R9m.

On Friday, Tourvest said in a statement: “The Competition Commission’s Complaint Referral against Tourvest Holdings and Siyazisisa Trust is dismissed. The Competition Commission is ordered to pay the appellant’s costs, including the cost of two counsel.” Tourvest conducts business in the tourism industry and operates five arts, crafts, curio retail stores and two branded homeware stores in the international departures’ terminal section of the OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg. Siyazisiza Trust is a broad-based craft enterprise development agency and works with about 400 rural crafters. It sells the crafters’ products to retailers, government entities, corporate clients within and beyond South Africa.

Both these companies have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship for more than 20 years. In late November 2013, Acsa took the decision to eliminate Tourvest and the Trust from the bidding process on the grounds of collusion in contravention of the Competition Act, on the basis that the bids were in all material respects the same. According to Tourvest, the Tribunal sought to develop a theory of collusive tendering.

"This led to it having to construct, by inference, a corrupt design. Its collusion theory failed to take account that the collaboration was disclosed and that there was no anti-competitive object which could be found in the memorandum of understanding (MOU)," it said. According to Tourvest, the judgement handed down by the CAC reads, in part: “this approach to horizontality defies logic. It holds within it the assumption that the parties are not actually in a horizontal relationship. Thus, it constitutes, in and of itself, a finding which is contrary to the express provisions of Section 4(1)(b) which requires the parties to be in an actual (or potential) horizontal relationship". Tourvest Group chief executive Sean Joubert said the Tribunal damaged the company's reputation.

“In the process of exploring its conspiracy theories directly linked to its ideological values, the Competition Tribunal damaged the Trust’s reputation and its ability to access donor funding. Job creation and poverty alleviation projects were suspended and once again the marginalised people of this country paid the price,” he said. Joubert said while Tourvest benefited from a cost order, this was a hollow victory. “From the onset, we were certain the judgement was legally flawed and have vigorously denied any suggestion of wrongdoing or impropriety. The decision of the CAC sets a benchmark in competition law. It further upholds and reinforces our fundamental business and ethical imperative to facilitate, develop and accelerate market opportunities for South African rural crafting communities.

