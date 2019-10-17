“Our approaches, which included three non-binding indicative offers, were consistently rebuffed by the Safari board and ultimately left us with no choice but to make an unsolicited, all-cash, fully guaranteed offer to acquire the entire issued share capital of Safari,” Comprop said in a statement yesterday.
The Comprop proposal represented a 38.8 percent premium to the clean price per Safari share on the day before it was presented.
The proposal was made at a time when the Safari board had already proposed a “friendly merger” with Fairvest Property Holdings at a value significantly below the Comprop proposal.
Safari was untraded at R1.95 per share yesterday.