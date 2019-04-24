JOHANNESBURG - Conscious Companies, in partnership with Primeserv, are proud to announce the finalists of the Conscious Companies Awards 2019.



The Conscious Companies Awards, to be held in May at The Venue in Melrose Arch, applauds visionary leaders and organisations who heed the call to create evolutionary business practices, such as authenticity, higher sense of purpose, creativity, trust, compassion, care, transparency and good governance aligned to productivity and profit.





One of the most touted quotes in the ‘consciousness’ space is by Marcus Aurelius: “A man’s true greatness lies in the consciousness of an honest purpose in life.”





At some point we need to turn away from the chaos of the world and pause for a moment, in order to celebrate leaders and organisations who heed the call to create a conscious and ethical business environment.





The Chairman of the Judging Panel, Prof Mervyn King and his panel of judges had a taxing task to adjudicate the leadership and companies who ask themselves fundamental questions such as - why does this business exist, how can we create more value for all of our stakeholders, how can we create a workplace of meaning, productivity and joy, how can we transform and uplift society, and how can we serve?



