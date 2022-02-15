Construction group Aveng shares slip as shareholders are spooked by an accounting change

SHAREHOLDERS of recovering construction, mining services and steel trading group Aveng were spooked by yesterday's forecast of much lower interim headline earnings, and their share price slid 24.1 percent to R20.15. Aveng said yesterday it expected to report operating earnings of between R210 million and R218m for the six months to December 31, 2021 compared with R280m.

Headline earnings were expected to fall to between R14 million and R19m, representing a decline of between 67 percent and 83 percent. Diluted headline earnings per share of between 11 to 14 cents per share would fall by between 95 percent to 94 percent, with the decline mainly due to an accounting adjustment and the effects of two rights issues, and a share consolidation on the number of shares in issue. Financial director Adrian Macartney said it appeared as if some shareholders had misinterpreted the trading statement released yesterday, and had possibly not fully appreciated the complexity of some of the changes to the financial statements. He said they would explain the changes in more detail when the interim results were released on February 22.

The group said in its trading statement the Australasia construction subsidiary McConnell Dowell expected to record an operating profit in the interim period in line with the prior comparative period, while Moolmans and Trident Steel were expected to report slightly reduced profit. The plan to dispose of Trident Steel was unchanged, but the criteria to disclose it as held for sale and discontinued were not met at December 31, 2021 and Trident Steel would be reclassified as a continuing operation in the current period. The reclassification required the recognition of prior period depreciation of R155m, partially offset by a reversal of impairments of R103m, resulting in a R52m net charge.