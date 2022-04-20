CONSUMER prices in South Africa continued to quicken in March due to elevated global oil and food prices as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said the annual inflation rate in South Africa rose to 5.9 percent in March from 5.7 percent in February and slightly below market expectations of 6 percent.

However, this increase placed the consumer price index (CPI) print just below the upper limit of the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy target range of 6 percent. Still, this marked the 11th consecutive month in which annual inflation has been higher than the midpoint of the Sarb's target range of 3-6 percent. StatsSA director for CPI Operations Lekau Ranoto said that transport, housing and utilities, and food and non-alcoholic beverages were the most significant contributors to the inflation reading.

“Fuel prices increased by 7.2 percent between February and March, with inland 95-octane petrol rising by R1.46 per litre to reach a record high of R21.60 per litre,” Ranoto said. “The transport index in March was also driven higher by increases in toll fees, air transport and bus fares. “Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation was softer in March. The monthly rate slowed from 0.9 percent in February to 0.6 percent.

“Food categories that registered price increases between February and March include bread and cereal, meat; milk, eggs and cheese; fish; and sugar, sweets and desserts.” On a monthly basis, consumer prices inched up by 1 percent faster than a 0.6 percent rise in February, in line with market forecasts. Don Consultancy Group (DCG) chief economist Chifi Mhango said they projected a rough ride for South African consumers, with prices for basic food items surging further if not managed.

“The inflation rate will remain elevated domestically and globally as supply chain bottlenecks persist amid the war in Ukraine as food and transport cost surge,” Mhango said. “Going forward, global inflation is expected to peak further with the war in Ukraine being far from over, as supply chain bottlenecks persist and consumer demand remains elevated, hence likely to weigh on the consumer goods prices for longer.” [email protected]

