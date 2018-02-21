Gareth Stobie, left, the managing director of CoreShares, and Prejelin Naggan, the head of primary markets at the JSE, holding the CoreShares S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Exchange Traded Fund listing trophy. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Coreshares S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed on the JSE yesterday, broadening the exchange’s offering of innovative ETFs, which provide investors with a means to get exposure to a range of geographic regions and investment strategies.

The CoreShares S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats ETF will trade in rand on the JSE, but will invest globally, based on the S&P Dow Jones Indices Dividend Aristocrats methodology. This methodology is run in numerous markets and aims to capture those companies that have demonstrated a strong track record of paying and growing their dividends. It invests in more than 275 shares across 24 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, India and Australia.

The listing comes after the success of the local CoreShares Dividend Aristocrats ETF, launched in 2014. Gareth Stobie, managing director of CoreShares, says they are delighted to further broaden their ETF product set.

“South African investors will be able to use the JSE to access this classic investment approach, which focuses on quality global companies which have a strong track record of delivering consistent and growing dividends through various economic cycles,” he said.

JSE head of primary markets, Prejelin Naggan, said: “The JSE is proud to provide a platform for our clients to list products that not only give South Africans exposure to companies listed on our own exchange, but also to global markets.”

