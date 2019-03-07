JOHANNESBURG – South African-based smart technology entrepreneur and Artificial Intelligence investor and AI ecosystem builder, Dr Jacques Ludik has been awarded a premium accolade at Africa’s Tech Week event. The award given to the AI software and solutions veteran and founder of Cortex Logic underlies a life dedicated to AI and Data Science Innovation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cortex Logic said: "Dr Ludik is an African-based smart technology entrepreneur and Artificial Intelligence investor / AI ecosystem builder, holds a PhD in Computer Science and has amassed 25+ years’ experience in the study and exploitation of AI & Data Science in real-world applications. Ludik was formally a founder of Bennit AI, Mosaic, SynerG and CSense Systems, the latter being Africa's first AI company sold to General Electric in 2011."

Over his career, Ludik has published a wide range of papers on AI, Advanced Analytics, Machine Learning and Data Science and is a big supporter of AI for social good and currently founder and president of the Machine Intelligence Institute of Africa (MIIA).

"It’s such an honour to receive an award and this one is special because it comes at a time when AI is moving beyond the hype and into the realm of real-world application both in the Enterprise and society in general.

"My current focus is two-fold; at Cortex Logic we are now building a series of products and platforms embracing all aspects of Artificial Intelligence to help businesses solve complex business problems using the power of machine learning, deep learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data & Analytics," Ludik said

"At the Machine Intelligence Institute of Africa we are building a community that aims to leverage AI for social good, education and transformative change in wider African society. It’s been a passion of mine for many years and there has never been a better time for young engineers, entrepreneurs, business & governments to begin their journey into the 4th Industrial Revolution."

African News Agency (ANA)