Cosatu welcomes out of court settlement between Department of Employment and Labour and Solidarity on Employment Equity Act

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said on Thursday it welcomes the out-of-court settlement between the Department of Employment and Labour and Solidarity and Solidarity’s withdrawal of its Constitutional Court challenge to the Employment Equity Act and its Regulations. In a statement, the union said it appreciates the positive spirit in which the settlement was negotiated.

This comes after Solidarity scored a victory against the government’s implementation of the proposed race-based employment equity legislation. The government and Solidarity on Wednesday signed an “amicable” Settlement Agreement on Employment Equity (EE) and Affirmative Action (AA), ending a nine-month mediation process. Part of the agreement is the end of using race as the sole criterion for employment and promotion.

Cosatu said South Africa’s workplace remains scarred by the legacies of apartheid and discrimination. ‘’Employment equity remains a critical tool to ensure that all workplaces reflect South Africa’s diversity and that all workers are allowed to meet their full potential,’’ it said. According to the union, Employment equity accommodates all races, genders, and disabilities.

‘’The latest Employment Equity Report’s findings that 29 years into a democracy that 62% of senior management posts are held by white employees is yet another reminder of how far we still have to go to overcome the legacies of apartheid. ‘’Employers need to treat employment equity with the seriousness it deserves and ensure their workplaces reflect South Africa’s full diversity. We should not condone certain positions still being determined based on an employee’s race or gender. The union said the pains Zimbabwe had experienced was a reminder of the fallacy of not addressing society’s inequalities and frustrations.