Cotton On to fund Unicef vaccine drive

JOHANNESBURG - THE COTTON On Group has announced a one-year global partnership with the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) to help deliver 1 million Covid-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people, it said in a statement yesterday.

The announcement comes as South Africa yesterday launched Phase 2 of its national vaccination programme, targeting health-care workers who have not yet been vaccinated and people aged 60 and over.

“The campaign kicks off in stores and online today, with 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of Cotton On Foundation products to go towards delivering 1 million vaccine doses. The trendy range of items available includes water bottles, masks, bags, tissues and hair accessories, with a selection of items available exclusively online,” it said.

The Cotton On Group said it was the first global retailer to support Unicef in delivering Covid-19 vaccines.

The funds raised would support the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations as part of the Covax response, and diagnostic tests and treatments.

Henrietta Fore, the executive director of Unicef, said: “This unprecedented time needs to be matched with unprecedented support and action. Thanks to the generous support of the Cotton On Group, we can make a positive impact where it’s needed most, because Covid-19 isn’t over for anyone until it’s over for everyone.”

Cotton On is not alone in its funding initiative. Yesterday, the Compensation Fund, Rand Mutual Assurance and the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company said they had contributed R1.35 billion towards funding vaccination for uninsured workers and replacing income lost as a result of temporary or permanent disability caused by Covid-19 acquired in the workplace.

Vuyo Mafata, the commissioner of the Compensation Fund, said the companies hoped the contribution would help at least 3 million of the estimated 10 million uninsured workers to gain access to the vaccine. | Philippa Larkin