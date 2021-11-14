Countries, car companies and cities pledge to rapidly accelerate the transition to low-carbon emission vehicles

A GROUP of countries, companies and cities committed this week to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040, as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions and curb global warming. But the world’s top two carmakers, Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, as well as major car markets China, the US and Germany, did not sign up, highlighting the challenges in shifting to zero emissions.

The Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, unveiled at climate talks in the Scottish city, sees the groups pledge to “rapidly” accelerate the transition to low-carbon emission vehicles, aiming to green leading markets by 2035. Headline signatories included Ford and General Motors, the world’s second-most populous country, India and major corporate purchasers of vehicles including Leaseplan, which rents 1.7 million cars in 30 countries. Martin Kaiser, executive director of Greenpeace Germany, said the absence of the major economies and producers was “gravely concerning”.