Country Bird decides to stay put in Mahikeng after meeting

COUNTRY Bird Holdings has declared it is staying put in Mahikeng, the North West Province despite water interruptions,the impact of electricity outages from load shedding and disruptive community protests. The declaration follows a high-powered meeting with political leaders last week after reports emerged that the poultry producer was considering relocating due to service delivery issues.

The operations of the company had also been disrupted by protests from a sector of the community, which had resulted in intermittent disruptions to production. The group's management had meetings with NW Premier Kaobitsa Maape and Deputy Minister for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela to find lasting solutions for a number of challenges raised by the Poultry group. Country Bird chief executive Brendon de Boer raised concerns over water interruptions and the impact of electricity outages as a result of load shedding. The operations of the company had also been disrupted by protests from a sector of the community which had resulted in intermittent disruptions to production.

He stated that the company was seeking effective law enforcement in order to ensure continuity of operations. “Supreme has invested significantly in the North West in the North West Province and with the support of government would like to maintain this investment and where possible look at further investment. The ability to do so would be dependent on an effective working relationship with government and all Supreme’s stakeholders," De Boer said. Maape has established an Interdepartmental War Room that would monitor challenges of service delivery, including the development of an Accelerated Service Delivery Plan for the province.