Court paves way for Akani to take over chemical workers’ pension fund

JOHANNESBURG – In a historic win for the chemical workers in the retirement fund industry, Judge J Vally of the Gauteng High Court Local Division dismissed with costs the NBC Holdings application to hold on to the lucrative R6 billion Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) – which they have administered for the past 21 years – paving way for Akani Retirement Fund Administrators (Akani) to take over the administration of the Fund.

In a scathing 52-page judgement, Judge Vally characterised the reasons advanced by retirement fund administrator NBC to continue to administer the CINPF after they were fired by CINPF Trustees in December 2019, as “woefully inadequate, abuse of court process, destructive, disruptive”, among other epithets.

Akani Managing Director, Zamani Letjane said the court victory belonged to the 21 000 members of the CINPF who would now realise major savings as a result of the prudent decision of their Trustees to move the Fund to Akani.

“We have a proud track record of offering superior retirement fund administration services to our clients at affordable rates in our 21 years of existence,” he said.

CINPF Trustees, after conducting a fair bidding process, awarded the retirement fund administration services to Akani in December 2019. Other bidders were Futura and Fedsure. This decision was, however, suspended for seven months until the final court order on Friday.