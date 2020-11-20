Covid containment affects Nepi income

CAPE TOWN - New measures by Central and Eastern Europe governments to contain Covid-19 since the end of September were causing temporary limitations to tenants, which affected about 7 percent of Nepi Rockcastle’s gross lettable area by the end of October.

The group,which owns retail centres in central and eastern Europe, said in a trading update yesterday that 25 percent of gross lettable area had been affected by November 18.

This was after there had been a steady pick-up in retail activity across the entire portfolio until September 30, since the reopening of stores in April and May.

Footfall in the third quarter of 2020 was 77 percent and tenant sales 89 percent of prior year levels. Negotiations with tenants following lockdown were progressing and currently 84 percent complete.

The collection rate reached 97 percent for the first six months of 2020 and 90 percent for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020.