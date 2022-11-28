Crookes Brothers’ interim loss widens as costs eat into margins

Crookes Brothers’ headline loss per share is expected to widen to 193.7 cents per share in the six months to September 30, from the headline loss of 51.2 cents per share at the same time a year before, after it experienced challenging trading conditions.

“The surge in agricultural input and logistical cost increases precipitated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict affected all agricultural operations. The financial performance, especially in the deciduous fruit, banana and macadamia divisions was negatively impacted by a large contraction in average selling prices resulting in significant pressure on margins, and losses in some divisions. Sugar volumes are slightly down due to the timing of the harvest, but prices have been stable,” the group said in a trading statement on Friday.