Curro said although these acquisitions might not be material, they were strategic from a footprint and operational perspective.
However, the group added that both acquisitions were aligned with its intention to expand its footprint in Gauteng and to extend its education offering. Curro has acquired the schools from two different vendors.
“The King's School is a well-known private school situated in Linbro Park, Sandton, that was founded in 1986 by Love Reaching Communities Church, then known as Waverley New Covenant. The King's School provides educational services to learners from Grade 000 (pre-school) to Grade 12, currently comprising of approximately 390 enrolled learners,” the group said.
Curro is planning to develop additional capacity for 900 learners on The King’s School campus.