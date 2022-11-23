Curro appoints Burtie September as its new CFO

September succeeds Cobus Loubser who has been appointed as an executive director. Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed independent schools group, has appointed its group financial manager Burtie September to succeed Cobus Loubser as the chief financial officer of Curro. In a statement, the group said the appointment was effective from January 1, 2023, while Loubser would assume his new role as an executive director on that date.

September is a chartered accountant who completed his South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) articles at Deloitte, Cape Town, before joining Deloitte’s office in Indianapolis in the USA on a secondment. "He worked at South African Breweries as a management accountant at one of its largest distribution centres in South Africa before he was employed as a Senior Accountant at Woolworths Financial Services for more than two years. He joined Curro in July 2016 as its group financial manager," the group said. The company said the appointment was made in accordance with the Board’s nomination policy.