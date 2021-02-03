Curro flags a heavy decline in its full-year earnings

DURBAN - CURRO Holdings’ share price declined by more than 6 percent on the JSE yesterday after the private schools provider flagged a decline in earnings for the year to end December, knocked by a R202 million impairment and the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group expected its headline earnings per share (Heps) to decline by between 35.2 percent and 43.5 percent, to be between 34 cents a share and 39c, down from last year’s restated Heps of 60.2c.

Its earnings per share (Eps) were expected to decline by between 110.4 percent and 118.7 percent, to a loss of between 5c and 9c, down from last year’s restated Eps of 48.1c while recurring headline earnings per share was expected to decline by between 18 percent and 30 percent, to be between 35c and 41c, down from last year’s restated amount of 50c. The share price declined to R10.05 yesterday after the release of the trading update, down from Monday’s closing price of R10.98. The share closed at R10.32.

Curro said following a detailed and prudent review of the business plans for each of its schools, it recognised impairments of R202m, net of tax, in the 2020 financial year, relating to lower-yielding school assets. “These impairment charges are included in the calculation of Eps, but are added back for purposes of the calculation of Heps, and accordingly accounts for the key difference between Heps and Eps,” the group said.

During the year Curro experienced an increase in outstanding school fees and a deterioration of the debtor ageing profile.