Curro given green light to acquire HeronBridge private school

CURRO Holdings, the JSE-listed independent education provider, said yesterday that the Competition Tribunal had conditionally approved the group’s acquisition of HeronBridge College in Fourways, Johannesburg. The school, which celebrates its 20th birthday this year, provides independent education to learners from grade 0000 to Grade 12 (IEB) and would form part of Curro’s Select schools’ model, Curro said.

“This means that the ethos and identity of the school will remain untouched, although learners and parents could over time see some changes in infrastructure to align with future growth strategies,” it said. The acquisition was aligned with Curro Holdings’ intention to expand the group’s geographical footprint and to extend its education offering in accordance with its vision of making independent education accessible to all South Africans. Curro’s chief executive, Andries Greyling, said, “HeronBridge College’s intentional approach to teaching has ensured extraordinary educational achievements for the school over the years and we are delighted to officially welcome this educational stronghold to our stable.”