Curro Holdings forecasts strong rise in interim headline earnings per share

Curro Holdings, the independent school network, said it expects headline earnings per share to increase by between 33 percent and 50 percent in the six months to June 30. The company said in a trading statement that headline earnings per share were expected to between 25.9 and 29.1 cents per share from 19.4 cents at the same time a year before.

Story continues below Advertisement

Recurring headline per share were expected to increase between 22.2 percent and 39 percent to between 23.7 and 27.1 cents per share from 19.4 cents. Curro’s Meridian subsidiary received long overdue education subsidy income from the provincial government in the first half of this year, which was treated as non-recurring in this period, the company said. This subsidy income was included in the calculation of earnings per share and headline earnings per share, but was removed for purposes of the calculation of recurring earnings per share.