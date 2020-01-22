Pick n Pay has expanded its value-added services to include an in-store travel booking experience with Travelstart, an online travel booking website. File image: IOL

DURBAN - Pick n Pay has expanded its value-added services to include an in-store travel booking experience with Travelstart, an online travel booking website. According to the retailer, expanding their value-added services is a move to offer customers more convenience,

Customers will now have the option to compare and book flight and bus tickets in any Pick n Pay store with ease.

Jerome Touze, MD of Travelstart, said, "Travelstart digitally reaches millions of consumers each year. By partnering with Pick n Pay, we are now able to provide extra value to our customers by giving them the additional option of booking their flights and bus tickets in store. Pick n Pay is an outstanding brand to be associated with and we could not be more excited to embark upon this new partnership".

"We are always looking for ways to make innovated services more accessible and convenient for our customers. We know our customers have busy lives, so we’ve incorporated various value-added services under one roof for them to create one seamless shopping experience," said Richard van Rensburg, CIO at Pick n Pay.