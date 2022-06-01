Customers return to restaurants and boost Famous Brands earnings

FAMOUS Brands, which holds brands such as Debonairs, Milky Way, Mugg & Bean and Wimpy, lifted operating profit a massive 428 percent to R630 million in the year to February 28 after customers returned to restaurants with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The strong results were reflected in the share price, which increased 4.1 percent to R61 yesterday afternoon.

Revenue increased 38 percent to R6.48 billion for continuing operations, close to the 2020 revenue figure of R6.5bn. Headline earnings per share increased by 568 percent to 356 cents. A dividend of 200c was declared. Interest-bearing debt reduced to R1.14bn after R358m was repaid.

“All four divisions continue to benefit from our initial financial management measures implemented in response to the pandemic,” CEO Darren Hele said in a statement. However, he said their recovery was slowed by Covid-19 trading restrictions, weak economies in most markets where it operates and, to a lesser extent, the civil unrest in South Africa last July. The Brands division, which holds 17 restaurant brands, reported a 62 percent revenue increase to R918m, reflecting higher royalty payments due to improved restaurant turnovers.

Leading Brands revenue was up 58 percent to R773m, while Signature Brands’ revenue improved 91 percent to R145m. “This was an incredibly challenging period for our franchise partners. Where required, Famous Brands provided ongoing financial support to franchise partners in the form of royalty and marketing fee breaks,” said Hele. Combined system-wide sales for South Africa across the Leading and Signature Brands improved 37 percent, and like-for-like sales increased by 35 percent.

Leading Brands’ system-wide sales improved 36 percent, while like-for-like sales grew by a third. Signature Brands’ system-wide sales improved 55 percent, and like-for-like sales increased by 59 percent. In line with general market trends, the quick service restaurant brands, Steers, Debonairs Pizza, Fishaways and Milky Lane, outperformed the casual dining restaurant brands, namely Wimpy and Mugg & Bean. Leading Brands opened 81 new restaurants, revamped 122 restaurants, and closed 40 restaurants.

“We continue to see a steady improvement in sales each month, which will improve further as customers begin to celebrate special occasions again,” said Hele. Signature Brands opened five new restaurants and closed 14 restaurants. In the UK, the restaurant industry faced challenges including significant utility price increases, rising food inflation, supply chain disruptions, fuel cost increases and poor labour availability.

The UK (Wimpy) recorded revenue of R133m (R112m) and an operating profit of R17m (R14m) before impairments. One restaurant opened, while five restaurants closed. Manufacturing revenue increased 31 percent to R2.77bn and its operating profit improved by 65 percent to R299m. Manufacturing felt the effects of significant food inflation, peaking at 6.9 percent during the year. Logistics turnover increased 35 percent to R4.05bn. The operating margin improved to 1.5 percent (0.4 percent), while national case volumes grew 54 percent.