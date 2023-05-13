DA Shadow Tourism minister calls for suspension of SA Tourism acting CEO, Nomasonto Ndlovu

The DA Shadow Tourism minister Manny de Freitas has called for the suspension of the newly appointed SA Tourism (SAT) acting CEO Nomasonto Ndlovu, citing that the board was aware of the bribery allegations levelled against her before she was appointed in her CEO position. Ndlovu has been appointed in the position of acting chief executive officer, in concurrence with her role as chief operating officer.

De Freitas said that he would write to the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille to request the suspension of the newly elected SAT acting CEO. This comes after a whistle-blower called the SAT hotline to report that Ndlovu had allegedly accepted an R100 000 bribe from Qatar Airlines for flights in business class, accommodation, and World Cup tickets. According to the caller, the alleged incident happened on December 6 and 7, 2022.

De Freitas said he received the information about the alleged bribery and said: “Our understanding is that the SAT interim board members were aware of these allegations yet despite this still appointed Ndlovu as SAT acting CEO”. He said it was “clear” that the SAT was in serious trouble as it encountered one crisis after another. “Within days of being appointed as the SAT acting CEO, Nomasonto Ndlovu has been implicated in bribery,” said De Freitas.

He said all this not only appears to indicate that SAT is in shambles, but that the SAT board was making irresponsible decisions despite allegations presented to them. De Freitas said in his letter to the minister he would seek that Ndlovu be suspended pending the outcome of investigations into the allegations against her. He said he would ask the minister to ensure that SAT advertises a proper SAT board comprising of at least nine members, as prescribed in clause 13 of the Tourism Act. Considering that the Act is silent on interim boards, this is particularly urgent, and appears that the interim board is illegal.

"She must accede to our request for information pertaining to the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club deal as per a PAIA (the Promotion of Access to Information Act) application and appeal so that we can get to the bottom of how this deal got as far as it did and ensure that there were no illegal activities attached to it," he said. De Freitas said the latest statement by the SAT board that they stand behind Ndlovu, despite the allegations of corruption against her, was concerning. "In the face of all this, it boggles the mind that the SAT board can justify not suspending Ndlovu pending the outcome of the investigation.

He said SAT board chairman, Tim Harris claimed that Ndlovu “followed due process” when it came to the allegations against her and therefore, they will stand behind her. "Exactly what does this mean? What due process was followed? How can the SAT board justify this stance? The SAT board has provided no answers to the numerous questions pertaining to this matter. In addition, this has implications for the daily functioning and objectives of the SAT, as well as its reputation.

"The bottom line is that the constant soap opera-style dramas within this SOE have a direct impact on the tourism and travel sector," he said. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the Portfolio Committee on Tourism met, and the minister was also present. The meeting was held in Durban instead of parliament as SA Tourism held an Indaba in the city. During the meeting committee members questioned how was the new acting CEO appointed within 24 hours of the resignation of acting CEO Themba Khumalo.

De Lille said after Khumalo's resignation on Friday (May 6), the following day, the board wrote a letter for her recommendation for Khumalo's replacement. She said due to the pending event (Indaba) and Ndlovu's participation in it as chief operations officer, the board nominated Ndlovu. "When I arrived here on Saturday, Ndlovu had already taken over the acting CEO duties," she said.

Ndlovu replaces SA Tourism’s former acting CEO, Khumalo, who resigned on May 6. Khumalo tendered his resignation as SA Tourism's chief marketing officer and current acting CEO. His resignation comes at the back of SA Tourism being thrust in the spotlight over an R1 billion sponsorship deal with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, which was criticised by the public in February. The portfolio committee expressed a serious concern with the non-attendance of two of the three current interim board members of SAT in the meeting to consider the 2023/24 Annual Performance Plan.