Hundreds of social grant beneficiaries queue for the third day to receive their money. Ross Jansen

JOHANNESBURG - The main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Friday its shadow minister for social development would conduct an oversight inspection at the Mamelodi East post office in Pretoria after getting reports that its payment system for social grants had been offline for three months.

"Beneficiaries, many of them elderly people, have been forced to deal with long lines (queues) and some have struggled to access their grants which they rely on just to get by," the party said.

"Social grants are the only source of income for millions of vulnerable South Africans. Any delay in paying out social grants could mean the difference between a family putting food on the table or going hungry."

- African News Agency (ANA)



