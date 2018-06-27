JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the news that suspended South African Airways (SAA) executives Musa Zwane and Phumeza Nhantsi have apparently been found guilty for their role in the BNP Capital deal that was aborted.





"Zwane and Nhantsi were apparently found to have been pliable, negligent, dishonest and willing to proceed with the BNO Capital deal knowing that it was irregular," the DA said in a statement.





"The ruling apparently states that Dudu Myeni, the then Chair of the SAA board, was the primary mover to ensure that the irregular BNP Capital deal went ahead. This would confirm the DA's long-held view that Ms Myeni was not a fit and proper person to be a director of SAA and that her reappointment as the SAA Board chair for a further year in 2016 did enormous damage to the operations of SAA and resulted in massive losses continuing to occur which ultimately led to the taxpayer bailouts totally R 15,0 billion over the past 12 months," the DA statement further read.





MP Alf Lees, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, said, "I will therefore embark on a campaign to ensure that those who have been exposed by the SAA disciplinary enquiry of Musa Zwane, suspended CEO of SAAT and Phumeza Nhantsi, suspended SAA CFO, face the consequences of their actions. I will be drafting and laying the following complaints:



