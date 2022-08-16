Data free messaging app, MoyaApp downloaded 10 million times on Google Play Store

As the cost of living reaches alarming levels, South Africans might have found a solution to ease the stress on their monthly budgets, by cutting down on data costs. This may be evident as the data-free messaging application, MoyaApp reached over 10 million downloads on the Google Play store.

Story continues below Advertisement

It joins some of the country’s largest businesses including the top mobile operators MTN and Vodacom, broadcaster Multichoice and its sporting arm SuperSport, and two of SA’s digitally-led banks Capitec and FNB on the list of apps that have reached this milestone. It has taken four years for MoyaApp to reach this milestone, compared to the average of between seven and 10 years for other SA apps, barring Capitec, to really gain the traction that MoyaApp has. “MoyaApp has a steadily growing base of active users primarily generated through word-of mouth in South Africa. Our users love what we have to offer, which has led to them sharing the app with friends and family,” says MoyaApp CEO, Gour Lentell.

As a service that began with #datafree messaging, MoyaApp has expanded to offer a host of functionality and access to over 300 content services, including news, entertainment, live sport results, education, weather, jobs, health info, products and services – all free of data charges to the customer. MoyaApp currently has close to 6.5 million active users in South Africa. “MoyaApp has trended well in the Google Play store over the last year, featuring as the number one app multiple times and over several weeks at a time. We have also received an incredible number of reviews that have been overwhelmingly positive,” says Lentell. The MoyaPay mobile money account has boosted the popularity of the app, allowing users to receive, save or spend money anywhere in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

MoyaPay also allows businesses to engage with users to sell services or pay employees even from within chat, combining chat and payments, the first of its kind in South Africa. Our over 240 000 MoyaPay users are able to purchase a wide range of goods and services like: travel, educational content, live soccer scores, electricity, bitcoin, news in Xhosa, English and Afrikaans and medical vouchers. BUSINESS REPORT