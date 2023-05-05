Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 5, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Data provider rain enters mobile market with 4G network

The operator launched what it says was South Africa's first 4G data only network in 2018 and the country's first commercial 5G network in 2019.

The operator launched what it says was South Africa's first 4G data only network in 2018 and the country's first commercial 5G network in 2019.

Published 38m ago

Share

Data provider rain entered South Africa's mobile market for the first time on Friday by launching a 4G mobile network, pitting it against the country's three other players in voice calls.

Rain, in which African Rainbow Capital Investments holds a 20.3% interest, has until now primarily focused on the home internet market.

The operator launched what it says was South Africa's first 4G data only network in 2018 and the country's first commercial 5G network in 2019.

But after acquiring spectrum in the 2022 auction, rain's 4G network has a more comprehensive reach, it said in a statement.

"This has now positioned rain to enter the market as a full mobile network operator, thus becoming the fourth telco after Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, with a network that offers national coverage in voice, SMS and data," rain added.

More on this

Earlier this year, rain and Number 3 mobile network provider Telkom terminated discussions about a potential acquisition of rain after the parties decided that a suitable transaction was not possible at that time.

Now rain has decided to expand on its own.

Brandon Leigh, CEO of rain, said the expansion of rain's network indicated that "we are serious about being a major player in the mobile market as well."

Reuters

Related Topics:

South AfricaTechTechnologyDigital InnovationConsumer PriceConsumersFree Market EconomyInternet Connectivity

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe