Datatec forecasts solid rise in interim headline earnings

Datatec, the information technology group, said it continued to see good demand for its technology solutions and services across the world in the six months to August 31. “The group’s operations remain well-positioned to service customers in their respective markets as we continue to actively manage supply chain challenges,” the group said in a regulatory notice to the JSE yesterday.

The company expects to release its interim results on or about October 23, 2023. It said that all its divisions delivered improved financial performance in the first half of the 2024 financial year compared with a year earlier. “Westcon delivered another excellent performance and Logicalis International had a strong result.”

“Logicalis Latin America had a much-improved performance (compared to the same time last year), but regional macro-economic pressures remain with currency weakness and hyperinflation in Argentina,” the group said. Datatec expected earnings a share for the six months to be between 6.1 US cents (R1.19) to 6.5 US cents, which was 22% to 30% higher than the first half of the 2022 financial year. Headline earnings a share was expected to be between 6.1 US cents to 6.5 US cents, or between 29.8% to 38.3% higher than the same time a year before.