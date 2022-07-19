Datatec issues scrip distribution shares

JSE-listed Datatec, the international information and communications technology company, said new Datatec shares were issued yesterday to shareholders who elected to receive the scrip distribution shares. According to the company, 4 787 467 new Datatec shares were available to shareholders who elected to receive the scrip distribution shares, resulting in a capitalisation of distributable retained profits of the company of about R176 million.

This follows an option that shareholders were given that they could decide to receive a scrip distribution of new fully paid Datatec shares in proportion to their ordinary shareholding in Datatec on July 15, instead of the cash dividend. The company had declared a gross cash dividend of 111 cents per Datatec ordinary share. "Shareholders were entitled to elect to receive that number of scrip distribution shares determined in the ratio of 3.01824 scrip distribution shares for every 100 ordinary shares, instead of the cash dividend," Datatec said.