Datatec's chief executive, Jens Montanana. Photo: Leon Nicholas

DURBAN - Technology firm Datatec has arranged new banking facilities of $155 million (R2.31 billion) for its subsidiary, Logicalis Group, as it seeks fresh acquisitions. Datatec said yesterday that the facility covered Logicalis’ operations throughout the world, excluding Latin America.

“It will be used to fund working capital requirements and also includes a new acquisition credit line,” Datatec said. The group said the new facility would expire on January 30, 2023, with an option to extend for a further year.

It said the facility was subject to covenants and would bear an interest at a rate of between 1.75 percent to 3 percent above the US dollar, euro or British pound base rate, which would differ periodically depending on applicable leverage.

The group said the facilities were jointly agreed on with a consortium of banks which include BBVA, Barclays Bank, HSBC UK Bank, HSBC Bank USA and Siemens Bank. Datatec intends to to develop and grow Logicalis internationally through organic and acquisition activities.