Datatec predicts sharp increase in annual headline earnings

JSE-listed international information and communications technology (ICT) company Datatec’s headline earnings a share was expected to be between 13 and 15 US cents for the year to February 28, a turnaround from the 9.3 US cents a share headline loss in the 2023 financial year. The previous year’s headline loss per share was impacted mainly by the share-based payments charge on settlement of the Westcon International Equity Appreciation Plan, a trading statement said yesterday.

Datatec’s underlying earnings per share was expected to be between 19 and 21 US cents, a more than 100% increase compared with 7.9 US cents a share in 2023. Full year results are expected to be published on May 27. Group revenue was expected to be about $5.46 billion (102bn), representing a 6% increase on revenue generated in the 2023 financial year. “Westcon International continued to deliver an excellent financial performance during the second half of FY24. Logicalis International also had a strong second half which included greater net revenue reported software sales,” Dataec’s directors said.