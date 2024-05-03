Datatec predicts sharp increase in annual headline earnings

JSE-listed international information and communications technology (ICT) company Datatec’s headline earnings a share was expected to be between 13 and 15 US cents for the year to February 28, a turnaround from the 9.3 US cents a share headline loss in the 2023 financial year.
The previous year’s headline loss per share was impacted mainly by the share-based payments charge on settlement of the Westcon International Equity Appreciation Plan, a trading statement said yesterday.
Datatec’s underlying earnings per share was expected to be between 19 and 21 US cents, a more than 100% increase compared with 7.9 US cents a share in 2023. Full year results are expected to be published on May 27.
Group revenue was expected to be about $5.46 billion (102bn), representing a 6% increase on revenue generated in the 2023 financial year.
“Westcon International continued to deliver an excellent financial performance during the second half of FY24. Logicalis International also had a strong second half which included greater net revenue reported software sales,” Dataec’s directors said.
Logicalis Latin America, however, faced difficult market conditions, especially in Argentina and Brazil, which adversely affected its performance in the second half.
