Datatec subsidiary buys German-based 5G integrator Siticom

DATATEC, the ICT company, yesterday said that its subsidiary, Logicalis, had acquired Siticom, a leading German-based 5G integrator.

Siticom has extensive skills in telecoms and software-defined networking architectures, IoT (Internet of Things) implementations and next generation public and private networks.

It has developed strong relationships with many of the industry's leading 5G technology providers including Nokia, AirSpan, Druid Software and MetaSwitch, recently acquired by Microsoft, Datatec said.

Datatec chief executive Jens Montanana said: “We are beginning to see the IT landscape being increasingly driven by edge computing using many forms of wireless technology and the applications world moving increasingly to cloud-based infrastructure. Tomorrow's integrators will need to be able to knit these environments together and we believe the Siticom acquisition will give us a head start in the development of this knowledge, with a view to transfer it across Datatec's operations over time.”

Datatec said the acquisition would give Logicalis a platform to establish a pan-European centre-of-expertise in developing advanced networking integration capabilities around 5G and evolving cloud-orchestrated network inter-operability.

Logicalis also aimed to expand these skill sets and application knowledge across Datatec to complement its existing capabilities in Latin America and Asia.

Established in 2010, Siticom has 130 employees delivering solutions to clients across Europe, including some of the world's largest telecoms providers, global financial market data providers and chemical park infrastructure operators.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT