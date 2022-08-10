Datatec’s Logicalis buys IT consultancy and advisory services business

International Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company Datatec announced that its subsidiary Logicalis UK&I had acquired Q Associates, providers of IT consultancy and advisory services.
According to the company, the acquisition adds complementary capabilities to Logicalis UK&I's core expertise in digital infrastructure, networking and cloud, enabling a broader portfolio of best-in-class solutions and services for customers operating in the digital-enabled world.
Q Associates provides technology solutions to UK universities and research councils, government security services and home office departments and commercial clients across major industry sectors, including finance, legal, transportation and energy.
Datatec's chief executive Jens Montanana said: “The acquisition of Q Associates will extend the reach and skills of Logicalis UK&I, underlining our commitment to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors, especially higher education and government secured services.”
Q Associates holds advanced technical accreditations with many of the world's leading technology vendors, including Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, IBM and Rubrik.
