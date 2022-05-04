Datatec’s subsidiary buys Northern Sky Research

According to Datatec, NSR is a prominent specialist in the analysis of growth opportunities across four core industry sectors: satellite communications, satellite and space applications, financial analysis and satellite and space infrastructure.

DATATEC, the international information and communications technology (ICT) company, has announced that its subsidiary Analysys Mason has acquired Northern Sky Research (NSR), a global provider of satellite and space market research and consulting services.

“The combination of NSR’s industry leading knowledge and expertise, and Analysys Mason’s strong international market position in the TMT sector, will expand the breadth of Analysys Mason’s services to new and existing clients worldwide, underpinned by a unique knowledge base spanning 5G, fibre and satellite platforms,” Datatec said.

Jens Montanana, Datatec’s CEO said: “5G and satellite technologies are converging rapidly with disruptive effects on investment models.

“The acquisition of NSR, with its unrivalled satellite and space expertise, is therefore very timely and puts Analysys Mason in a unique position to advise its clients on these important developments.”