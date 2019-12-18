INTERNATIONAL - De Beers’s diamond sales this year slumped by almost $1.4 billion, capping a torrid 12 months.
The Anglo American Plc unit sold $425 million this month at its last sale of the year. That brought its total to just $4 billion in 2019.
There has been little good news this year. An oversupply of rough diamonds, a surfeit of polished stones and falling prices have piled pressure on the companies that mine diamonds, as well as the lower-profile businesses that cut, polish and trade them.