De Beers relocates its Sightholder Sales facility to Joburg

Diamonds are for everyone. A diamond is forever when we all work together, according to De Beers Group CEO Al Cook, speaking on Friday as De Beers Sightholder Sales South Africa (DBSSSA) officially unveiled its new rough diamond sorting, valuation and sales facility in Johannesburg Cook said: “Today were are opening our facility that sorts diamonds. But all of that is dependent on the diamonds that we produce in South Africa.”

The event was attended by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, Gauteng MEC of Economic Development, Tasneem Motara, and De Beers Group CEO, Al Cook. De Beers Group announced in January that it was relocating its Sightholder Sales activities in South Africa from Kimberley, where it has been operating since 1974, to Johannesburg following a review of its sorting activities in South Africa. According to De Beers, the relocation supports the government’s strategy to consolidate the country’s mineral beneficiation sector into one area at the Gauteng Industrial Development Zone (GIDZ), close to the OR Tambo International Airport.

“The relocation also supports the company’s evolving footprint in the country over the past decade, with the world-class Venetia mine in the Limpopo Province being its only active mine. “With no mining activities in the Northern Cape since 2015, De Beers is consolidating its remaining operations to be in close proximity to provide efficiency in operating costs, greater effectiveness and to contribute towards the country’s national beneficiation agenda,” the group said. De Beers said a total of 87 employees were successfully relocated from Kimberley to the new 6747m² facility in Sky Park Industrial in Johannesburg, which has two floors comprising Sightholder offices, hand and machine sorting areas, a training academy, and a diamond cleaning plant.

Mantashe asked De Beers not to leave the Northern Cape. “You've got too many holes in the Northern Cape, you can't make those holes and then disappear, something must happen. “Whilst we congratulate De Beers for the grand opening of the sightholder sales facility, we also welcome the R35 billion investment in the underground mining in Limpopo.

“We encourage you to continue investing in South African mining, particularly in the Northern Cape and other provinces. Doing so will help us change the economic architecture, which stands on three legs Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape,” he said. Cook said De Beers was making a huge investment of R35bn going into the underground project at its Venetia mine. Cook said the mine was going to be incredible and advanced. “I think what really caught the interest of the minister, and rightfully so, is the investments we're making even beyond that, in exploration, including in the Northern Cape.

De Beers said DBSSSA is part of the Global Sightholder Sales network that sells rough diamonds for beneficiation purposes in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Canada. De Beers Group managing director Moses Madondo said South Africa was a significant source of rough diamonds. “Aside from helping to upskill the industry, it is important for us as diamond producers to assist small beneficiation customers with access to affordable parcels of rough diamonds. We are excited to now be located in the beneficiation hub where we can continue working with our partners to further support the local beneficiation industry,” he said.