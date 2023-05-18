De Beers reports 20% drop in the fourth cycle of rough diamond sales

The figure shows a decrease from the $542m of rough diamonds sold in the previous cycle, and a drop from the $604m sold in the fourth cycle of the previous financial year.

Anglo American’s diamond mining business, De Beers, reported a 20% drop in the fourth cycle of rough diamond sales for the year, which amounted to $480 million (R9.2 billion).

The group said the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for the fourth cycle represents the expected sales value for the period May 1 to 16 and remained subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.

De Beers CEO Al Cook said: “Sales of our rough diamonds in the fourth sales cycle of the year saw a small decrease from the previous cycle as the industry has entered what is traditionally a seasonally quieter period.

“Rough diamond demand was also influenced by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and a slower pace of recovery in consumer demand from China than was widely anticipated.“