De Beers’ rough diamond sales slip in volatile economic environment

Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers’ fifth sales cycle of 2023 came to a provisional $450 million (R8.1 billion), slightly lower than the $479m actual value for the fourth cycle.

De Beers CEO Al Cook said in a statement: “Following the JCK Show, and with ongoing global macroeconomic challenges continuing to impact end-client sentiment, the diamond industry remains cautious heading into summer. Reflecting this, we saw demand for De Beers rough diamonds during the fifth sales cycle of the year slightly softer than in the fourth Cycle.”