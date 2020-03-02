De Beers starts outlining plans to help its struggling buyers

De Beers sells its gems through 10 sales each year in Botswana’s capital of Gaborone, and the buyers have to accept the price and the quantities they’re offered. The group, which ranges from Indian and Israeli family businesses to units of jewelers like Tiffany & Co., have struggled to make a profit lately as tumbling polished prices eroded their profit margins.





De Beers also allocates diamonds based on how many a customer has bought in the past, and some have been known to purchase stones just to secure future supply, then dump them into the market.





That will change under the new measures, the people said. De Beers will aim to channel specific types and volumes of diamonds to the customers best positioned to make a profit from them.





De Beers’s current six-year contract with buyers -- who are known as “sightholders” -- expires at the end of 2020. Existing customers will be invited to apply for accreditation under one of the three new categories, depending on their expertise. The company has also signaled it could significantly reduce the number of sightholders, people familiar with the matter said in January.





De Beers has also offered its buyers unusual flexibility at the Botswana sales in recent months. This week, the company allowed customers to refuse to buy diamonds that are particularly popular with consumers in China and Hong Kong as the coronavirus crisis hits demand, people familiar with the matter said.





