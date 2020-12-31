Delivery app Bottles officially joins the Pick n Pay family
DURBAN - Bottles has officially come on board as the on-demand service of Pick n Pay Online.
This follows the announcement in October that Pick n Pay would acquire the company.
Now Pick n Pay customers to get their online grocery and liquor order delivered within as little as 60 minutes. This offering adds to the retailer’s two other successful services – an online scheduled delivery service, and Click n Collect. The Pick n Pay online service now reaches 22 cities from over 130 locations
Bottles is the success story of two friends who grew their business by nearly 800 percent during lockdown when it pivoted from liquor on-demand deliveries to same-day grocery deliveries with Pick n Pay.
The partnership with the retailer sawa boost in the app’s downloads to over 700,000 and be rated the highest grocery and liquor on-demand app by users in South Africa.
With Bottles’ integration into Pick n Pay now complete, customers can expect extended delivery hours and no service fee, customers will now only pay the delivery fee of R35.
By 2021, on-demand customers will earn Smart Shopper points and qualify for personalised discounts, immediate Smart Price savings, and free data rewards (if they have linked their PnP Mobile SIM card to their Smart Shopper account).
Bottles and Pick n Pay have also launched the Grocery Genius feature earlier this year that lets customers set up an automatic weekly or monthly delivery of items they buy regularly.
With Bottles founding members Enrico Ferigolli and Vincent Viviers, key managers and staff moving across to Pick n Pay Online, the online division will leverage Bottles’ agility and innovation to further scale Pick n Pay Online.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE