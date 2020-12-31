Delivery app Bottles officially joins the Pick n Pay family

DURBAN - Bottles has officially come on board as the on-demand service of Pick n Pay Online.

This follows the announcement in October that Pick n Pay would acquire the company.

Now Pick n Pay customers to get their online grocery and liquor order delivered within as little as 60 minutes. This offering adds to the retailer’s two other successful services – an online scheduled delivery service, and Click n Collect. The Pick n Pay online service now reaches 22 cities from over 130 locations

Bottles is the success story of two friends who grew their business by nearly 800 percent during lockdown when it pivoted from liquor on-demand deliveries to same-day grocery deliveries with Pick n Pay.

The partnership with the retailer sawa boost in the app’s downloads to over 700,000 and be rated the highest grocery and liquor on-demand app by users in South Africa.