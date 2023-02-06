Dell to slash about 6,650 jobs

Dell Technologies Inc will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce, hurt by falling demand for its personal computers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The company is experiencing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future," co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees, the report said.

The previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough, Clarke said in the memo. The department reorganizations and job cuts are an opportunity to drive efficiency, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News. Dell did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.