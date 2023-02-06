Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, February 6, 2023

Dell to slash about 6,650 jobs

A man cleans the Dell logo at the CeBIT exhibition centre in Hanover in this February 2010. File photograph.

Published 57m ago

Dell Technologies Inc will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce, hurt by falling demand for its personal computers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The company is experiencing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future," co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees, the report said.

The previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough, Clarke said in the memo.

The department reorganizations and job cuts are an opportunity to drive efficiency, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Dell did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

Companies from Microsoft Corp to Amazon.com Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have cut thousands of jobs recently to help ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

Reuters

