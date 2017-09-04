JOHANNESBURG - Deloitte and WorleyParsons have entered into a partnership intended to improve client experience and fast-track delivery of capital projects in Africa.

It is anticipated that the alliance will enable the two companies to combine strengths for major projects across mining, petrochemicals and infrastructure sector as they have witnessed a growing and a valued recognition of collaborative effort in companies successfully completing capital projects in the continent.

Deloitte Associate Director for Integrated Operations Delivery Mahendra Dedasaniya said, "Deloitte and WorleyParsons have proven track records in building world class capital projects and advisory services respectively on large complex projects for clients across borders and industry segments. The combination of our skills will create new joint service offerings to our existing and prospective clients across Africa".

WorleyParsons eyes beyond partnership the partnership of the two, claiming that this will come with enhanced employment, developing opportunities for their Africa staff, and added benefits to the communities they serve.

WorleyParsons’ General Manager: BD, Project Support & Facilities, Brian Harkin said, “The strategic alliance with Deloitte reflects our commitment to constantly challenge ourselves to develop new opportunities for growth, and is grounded on the proven track records of both organisations in their core competencies of delivering world class advisory services to our clients”.

